Gunman sought after opening fire outside Medford pizza shop near Tufts University

Investigators are searching for a man who fired a gun early Friday morning outside a pizza shop in Medford, Massachusetts.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying incident playing out around 1 a.m. outside Pizza Days, just down the street from Tufts University.

The footage shows a large group of people in the parking lot, with one drawing a gun from his waistband and firing it. The crowd quickly fled.

Two police cruisers were parked in the lot at the time. An officer can be seen pulling out a gun, but the gunman got away.

Police did not find any victims, and it is not believed anyone was hit.

Officers recovered a firearm and several shell casings. They reported hearing about eight gunshots.

Tufts officials say to their knowledge, no students were involved.

Police are trying to track down the gunman.