Thousands Still Without Power in New England After Powerful Storms Sunday Night

Tens of thousands of customers in New England remained without power Monday after storms delivered battering winds to the region the previous night.

In Maine, Gusts whipped to 61 mph in Eastport in the Down East region, 57 mph in York on the southern coast and 56 mph in Augusta Sunday night and early Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Central Maine Power reported about 20,000 power outages and Versant power reported about 2,000 Monday morning.

Most of the power outages were in hard-hit coastal counties, but there was wind damage across the state.

In Connecticut, thousands of power outages are reported as a result of Sunday night's storms and some schools are on a two-hour delay on Monday.

As of 10:20 a.m., Eversource is reporting over 16,500 power outages. Bethlehem, Darien, Newtown, Norwalk and Woodbury are among the hardest-hit areas. At one point, Eversource reported more than 36,000 power outages.

Multiple school districts have delays or are closed on Monday due to damage and power outages from Sunday night's storm.

In Massachusetts, 4713 customers were still without power as of 5:45 a.m.