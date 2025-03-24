Boston Restaurant Talk

Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar in downtown Boston has closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

guy fieri thumbnail

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a restaurant in the heart of Boston that had a celebrity chef/restaurateur behind it has very quietly shut down after being in business for a bit more than three years.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to multiple sources, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar on Tremont Street is no longer in business, with a check on Fieri's website indicating that the web page for the restaurant has been removed. Based on commenters within the Facebook group, it appears that the dining spot actually shuttered last month, and this is the second restaurant from Fieri in Boston to close, as Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway shut down in the fall of 2023.

The space in which Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar was located was previously home to a restaurant called Explorateur, with both dining spots residing in the Grand Lodge of Masons building.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for the now-closed Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar was 186 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for Guy Fieri's other restaurants is at https://www.guyfieri.com/eat-at-guys

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Maine 1 hour ago

A third person has now died in Maine crash that killed man, baby

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)  
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us