Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar in downtown Boston has closed

It looks like a restaurant in the heart of Boston that had a celebrity chef/restaurateur behind it has very quietly shut down after being in business for a bit more than three years.

According to multiple sources, including a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar on Tremont Street is no longer in business, with a check on Fieri's website indicating that the web page for the restaurant has been removed. Based on commenters within the Facebook group, it appears that the dining spot actually shuttered last month, and this is the second restaurant from Fieri in Boston to close, as Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway shut down in the fall of 2023.

The space in which Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar was located was previously home to a restaurant called Explorateur, with both dining spots residing in the Grand Lodge of Masons building.

The address for the now-closed Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar was 186 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for Guy Fieri's other restaurants is at https://www.guyfieri.com/eat-at-guys