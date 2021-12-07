Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar Opens in Downtown Boston This Week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last year it was reported that Guy Fieri was planning to bring two dining spots to a space in the heart of Boston. Now we have learned that only one of them will open there, and that it debuts later this week.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar plans to open on Thursday, December 9 in the former Explorateur space--and Grand Lodge of Masons building--at the corner of Boylston Street and Tremont Street. The new restaurant will offer a mix of Fieri's familiar offerings along with items with New England influences, with the menu including trash can nachos, jalapeno pig poppers, Rhode Island-style calamari, pastrami eggrolls, wings, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, hot honey fried chicken, mac daddy mac-n-cheese, chocolate whiskey cake, beer, wine, cocktails, and dessert drinks. The original plan was for Chicken Guy! to also open in the space as well, though that is no longer in the works.

In addition to Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar, Fieri is also behind Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway by North Station and TD Garden.

The address for Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar is 186 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for Guy Fieri's restaurants can be found at https://www.guyfieri.com/eat-at-guys

