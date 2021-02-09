Local

food & drink

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen Now Operating Out of Boston-Area Bertucci's Restaurants

Diners can now order Flavortown Kitchen dishes from at least 10 local Bertucci's locations

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like one of the best-known celebrity chefs and restaurateurs in the country has quietly started to run ghost kitchens out of a chain with roots in the local area.

Based on information given from Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen is operating out of at least some Bertucci's locations in the Greater Boston area, with a check on the locations section of the delivery-only restaurant showing that diners can order Flavortown Kitchen dishes out of Bertucci's outlets in Brockton, Canton, Hingham, Lexington, Medford, North Andover, Peabody, Reading, Swampscott, West Roxbury, and others. There is at least an indirect connection between Bertucci's and Guy Fieri, as the growing Chicken Guy! chain is a collaboration between Fieri and Robert Earl (of Earl Enterprises, which is the parent company of Bertucci's).

Some of the offerings from the menu at Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen include cheesesteak eggrolls, buffalo wings, burgers, Cuban sandwiches, Cajun chicken alfredo, macaroni and cheese, and fried pickles.

The website for Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen can be found at https://guysflavortownkitchen.com/ while the website for Bertucci's is at https://www.bertuccis.com/ (Fieri is also behind Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina at the Hub on Causeway Development by North Station, and he has also been planning to open Guy Fieri's Boston Kitchen + Bar and a location of Chicken Guy! in the former Explorateur space by Boston Common.)

by Marc Hurwitz

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

