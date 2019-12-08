Mass. H.S. Football Roundup: St. John’s Prep Champions Again

For the second year in a row, the St. John's Prep Eagles are Massachusetts Division 1 Super Bowl champions.
The Danvers-based squad beat Catholic Memorial 21-14 at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.
Division 2: Mansfield 40, Lincoln-Sudbury 0.
Division 3: Springfield-Central 38, Duxbury 13.
Division 4: Melrose 28, Plymouth South 13.
Division 5: Swampscott 21, Amherst 0.
Division 6: Ashland 28, Bishop Fenwick 22.
Division 7: Abington 21, Leicester 7.
Division 8: St. Bernard's 30, West Bridgewater 8.