A Hadley, Massachusetts, man facing federal charges after explosives, ammunition and radioactive elements were found in his home has a past "obsession" with dangerous materials and explosions dating back to at least 2002, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jacob D. Miller, 43, was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition and one count of being a felon in possession of explosive materials, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said in a media release.

Miller, who was previously convicted on state charges surrounding his illegal possession of similar materials, was arrested on April 9 after investigators executed a search warrant at his home. There, according to prosecutors, investigators found approximately 50 rounds of Federal brand, American Eagle .45 auto, 230 grain ammunition, six firearms, explosive materials, and hazardous chemicals and radioactive materials, including plutonium.

After his arrest, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection noted that it was "greatly concerned about potential impacts to public safety. Accidental release, breaking of containers, mixing of incompatible or reactive chemicals and or a fire at the residence pose a serious risk to public safety."

Prosecutors allege that "Miller has exhibited a long-standing and unlawful obsession with explosives, dangerous chemicals and radioactive substances dating back to at least 2002," pointing to a search of his previous home in that year that uncovered blasting caps, bomb-making instructions, military equipment including an apparent rocket launcher, and homemade pipe bomb. That 2002 search also recovered a video of Miller igniting several of these types of explosives. This is what led to the state conviction.

In 2014, when Miller was still on probation, the Massachusetts Radiation Control Program issued a cease-and-desist order to him for allegedly selling depleted uranium on eBay, prosecutors said.

While he claimed to have stopped, prosecutors say he launched an online business called “Collect the Periodic Table” in 2017 that sold radioactive materials, including plutonium allegedly directed from Cold War-era Soviet smoke detectors. Prosecutors say between June and October 2023, Miller recorded at least five PayPal transactions for the sale of plutonium. The 2025 search turned up more alleged sales records.

Also in 2023, according to prosecutors, Miller allegedly asked an associate to buy five pounds of a hazardous black powder and have it shipped to his home in Hadley. Witnesses told investigators that Miller used it to create a fireball to blow up a dishwasher in his backyard.

The dangerous materials found in Miller's possession include fuels, alkali metals, oxidizers, acids and toxic elements such as arsenic, things that can pose serious risks to anyone exposed. MassDEP was called in for a safety assessment of Miller's home and to remove the materials.

He was previously convicted in Hampshire Superior Court of two counts of possession of an explosive device. Separately, Miller was convicted on child sex abuse charges in 2004. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition or explosives.

Mille faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition and explosives.