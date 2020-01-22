Haley House Bakery Cafe in Roxbury Has Opened Back Up

Back in June, it was reported that a non-profit restaurant that had closed its doors would be reopening, and now we have learned that it is up and running once again--and some changes have come with the opening.



According to a press release, Haley House Bakery Cafe in Roxbury's Nubian Square (formerly Dudley Square) has soft-opened, with a grand reopening slated to take place on February 1. The release mentions that the Dade Street eatery now has a new general manager and business plan, a new menu that includes bowl-based meals along with some old favorites, a renovated interior, and a new "Friends of Haley House Bakery Cafe" initiative in which locals in the community offer financial support to the place, though the overall mission of the cafe--to help support the Roxbury community in a variety of ways, including the training and employing of local residents who are faced with limited work options--remains the same.



The address for Haley House Bakery Cafe is 12 Dade Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119. The website for Haley House itself, which is a nonprofit community organization that has been around since 1966, can be found at http://haleyhouse.org while the cafe's site is at http://haleyhouse.org/hhbc/



