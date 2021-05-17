Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down.

According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:

...everything has a beginning and an end. We received an offer we couldn't refuse and thus we have decided to sell our Marlborough location. Due to labor and shortages we were forced to close the restaurant earlier than anticipated.

The post refers customers to outlets of the Halfway Cafe in Dedham and Watertown, both of which remain in operation.

The Marlbrough location of the Halfway Cafe, which had been in business for 23 years, is one of a few outlets that have closed over the past decade or so, including ones in Canton, Holbrook, and Maynard, the latter two of which became locations of The Brook Kitchen & Tap (the Maynard location of The Brook is no longer in operation).

The address for the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough was 820 Boston Post Road E, Marlborough, MA, 01752. The websites for the remaining two locations can be found at https://www.halfwaycafe.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

