STATE POLICE

Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495

State police are investigating the fatal crash

By Evan Ringle

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.

According to police, the pedestrian was dead by the time they arrived, and the driver of the car that struck the man wasn't hurt. After police arrived, the two left lanes on the north side of I-495 were closed until 7:30 a.m.

Police have not released the driver of the Volvo's name, and they have not said if they know why the man got out of his car on the highway. State police are investigating the fatal crash.

