Police shut street in Halifax, Mass.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the closure of Holmes Street or if anyone was hurt

By Asher Klein

A street in Halifax, Massachusetts, was closed, police said in a social post Sunday.

"Northbound and Southbound of Route 36 (Holmes Street) is closed until further noticed," police wrote on Facebook.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the street closure or if anyone was hurt.

The street runs from the Pembroke Line south, past an MBTA Commuter Rail line and East Lake, to Plymouth Street.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

