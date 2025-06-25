Hampton Beach shooting leaves 3 injured, suspect apprehended

Three people were injured in a shooting at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno told Seacoastonline that the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Ocean Boulevard, just south of Church Street. He said they have identified the involved parties and don't believe there is any danger to the general public.

One person was hospitalized and two others were treated at the scene. Reno said none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.

Reno said a person of interest in the shooting fled the scene west on Route 101 and was pursued by state police. That pursuit led to a shelter-in-place on Tuesday night for a section of Deerfield. State police said in a social media post around 10 p.m. that they were searching for a "possibly armed suspect" in Deerfield and asked residents to stay inside with their doors and windows locked.

Troopers are searching for a possibly armed suspect in Deerfield. Residents in the area of Old Candia Road are asked to shelter in place: stay inside with doors and windows closed and locked. Troopers, K9s and other uniformed police personnel will be working within the perimeter. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 25, 2025

In a follow-up post at 10:42 p.m., state police said that a suspect had been taken into custody and the shelter-in-place was lifted about 10 minutes later.

Tuesday's shooting is the second shooting incident at Hampton Beach in the last several weeks. Back on June 3, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Ocean Boulevard and G Street. A gun was located and a person of interest taken into custody.