Crews responding to small plane crash in Hampton, New Hampshire

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in Hampton, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning.
The Hampton Fire Department confirmed they'd been called to the crash on Reddington Landing around 10:15 a.m.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More details were not immediately available.
NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.