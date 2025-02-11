New Hampshire

Crews responding to small plane crash in Hampton, New Hampshire

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in Hampton, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning.

The Hampton Fire Department confirmed they'd been called to the crash on Reddington Landing around 10:15 a.m.

More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

