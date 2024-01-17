traffic

Hampton, NH water tower springs a leak, flooding street

The water tower on Church Street, a landmark for its location visible from the beach, sprung a leak Wednesday, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Hampton Police Department

Less than a week after storms brought destructive coastal flooding, officials in Hampton, New Hampshire, are dealing with flooding of another sort - a water tower leak.

The Hampton Police Department confirmed the water tower on Church Street, a landmark for its location visible from the beach, sprung a leak Wednesday. The road is closed between Ocean Boulevard and the Highland Avenue extension because of the flooding.

Aquarion, which maintains the tower, is on scene to fix the issue.

This is the third significant flooding issue in the area in recent days. On Saturday storm surge caused record high tides that flooded the streets. And just days before that on Wednesday entire neighborhoods were underwater between the high tides and flooding rains that hit the seacoast community.

