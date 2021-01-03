Hampton Traffic Stop Turns Up 300 Grams of Fentanyl: Report

State Police in New Hampshire arrested a New York woman on drug trafficking charges Saturday, police said.

Shaniqua N. Crawley, 30, of the Bronx, was pulled over along the side of Interstate 95 in Hampton. When a state trooper arrived, she told him that she was searching for her asthma medication, police said.

When the trooper ran the car's license plate, he realized that the plates belonged to a different car, and Crawley did not have a driver's license, police said.

During the investigation, Crawley handed over a package of suspected drugs, police said. That package contained 300 grams of fentanyl, police said.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brian Gracek at brian.f.gacek@dos.nh.gov.