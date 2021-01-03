Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Hampton Traffic Stop Turns Up 300 Grams of Fentanyl: Report

A New York woman was arrested and charged

By Josh Sullivan

State Police in New Hampshire arrested a New York woman on drug trafficking charges Saturday, police said.

Shaniqua N. Crawley, 30, of the Bronx, was pulled over along the side of Interstate 95 in Hampton. When a state trooper arrived, she told him that she was searching for her asthma medication, police said.

When the trooper ran the car's license plate, he realized that the plates belonged to a different car, and Crawley did not have a driver's license, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

weather new england 3 hours ago

Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Region Starting Sunday Evening

Brockton 11 hours ago

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing in Brockton

During the investigation, Crawley handed over a package of suspected drugs, police said. That package contained 300 grams of fentanyl, police said.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brian Gracek at brian.f.gacek@dos.nh.gov.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew York CityPOLICEBronxDrug Bust
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us