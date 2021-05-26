Local

Handling the Heat: Here's How to Stay Cool Wednesday

Cities and towns often offer cooling centers during extreme heat and some communities have already opened up access to their splash pads for children

By Katelyn Flint

With Wednesday's summer weather, it’s important to keep safety in mind.

Our weather team issued a First Alert Wednesday for strong to damaging afternoon thunderstorms as temperatures reach 90 degrees in many places.

Many people are expected to gather at places like South Boston's M Street Beach as people try to cool off.

It's important to stay cool and hydrated, especially for those with underlying conditions, people over the age of 65 and under the age of two.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends seeking out air conditioning if you don’t have it at home. The CDC advises against relying on fans in extreme heat.

Cities and towns often offer cooling centers and some communities have already opened up access to their splash pads for children.

Officials also recommend checking on neighbors.

Restaurants are gearing up for a busy day of outdoor dining, so make sure to drink extra water if you’re sitting outside.

FIRST ALERT: 90 Degree Heat, Strong Storm Potential Wednesday

The Lowdown on the Super Flower Blood Moon

