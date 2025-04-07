Nearly 100,000 took part in Boston's ‘Hands Off' rally, organizers say

The massive "Hands Off" rally in Boston this weekend saw nearly 100,000 people in the streets, organizers said Monday.

The tens of thousands of people waved signs and chanted in opposition of the Trump administration and Elon Musk on Saturday, part of a national day of protest.

“I had chills the entire time that people kept coming and coming and coming, and then when we thought that the march was done, we had the aerial footage showing people are backed up all the way to the Common, still on Tremont,” said Rebecca Winter, with Mass 50501.

Sen. Ed Markey led the march from the Common to City Hall Plaza, with a lineup of Democratic speakers taking the stage, like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

“This administration isn’t just targeting one group of people. They’re targeting all Americans and everyone is feeling it, and if they’re not feeling it right now, they’re certainly gonna feel it in their wallets with these tariffs,” Winter said.

There were no arrests tied to the demonstration, according to Boston police.