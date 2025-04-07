Protests

Nearly 100,000 took part in Boston's ‘Hands Off' rally, organizers say

"People kept coming and coming and coming, and then when we thought that the march was done, we had the aerial footage showing people are backed up all the way to the Common,” said Rebecca Winter, with Mass 50501

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

The massive "Hands Off" rally in Boston this weekend saw nearly 100,000 people in the streets, organizers said Monday.

The tens of thousands of people waved signs and chanted in opposition of the Trump administration and Elon Musk on Saturday, part of a national day of protest.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“I had chills the entire time that people kept coming and coming and coming, and then when we thought that the march was done, we had the aerial footage showing people are backed up all the way to the Common, still on Tremont,” said Rebecca Winter, with Mass 50501.

Sen. Ed Markey led the march from the Common to City Hall Plaza, with a lineup of Democratic speakers taking the stage, like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“This administration isn’t just targeting one group of people. They’re targeting all Americans and everyone is feeling it, and if they’re not feeling it right now, they’re certainly gonna feel it in their wallets with these tariffs,” Winter said.

A demonstration Saturday in Boston by "Hands Off 2025" is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

There were no arrests tied to the demonstration, according to Boston police.

More on the "Hands Off" protests

Trump Administration Apr 5

Thousands march in Boston ‘Hands Off' rally protesting Trump administration

Trump Administration Apr 5

Angry protesters from New York to Alaska assail Trump and Musk in ‘Hands Off!' rallies

This article tagged under:

ProtestsBostonDonald TrumpElon Musk
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us