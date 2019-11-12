‘If You Need Some One Whacked, Give Me a Call’: Whitey Bulger Letters Up for Auction

Three handwritten letters by former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger have been put up for auction.

The letters, written to a woman named Jackie, are being auctioned off by Lelands.

Bulger writes in one letter, "If you need some one whacked, give me a call. Your friend, James Whitey Bulger 1428AZ."

Another letter mentions actors Jack Nicholson and Johnny Depp. Nicholson played Frank Costello, a Bulger-inspired character, in "The Departed" and Depp played Bulger in "Black Mass."

In the last letter, Bulger mentions his then girlfriend Catherine Greig.

"The last woman in my life is Catherine - we were on the run for 16 years - the best years of my life - longest period without any felony - no robbin banks or killing anyone - A 16 year honeymoon - wanted to make deal plead guilty to all indictments," Bulger writes.

That letter also details Bulger's list of indictments, according to Lelands.

The 89-year-old was beaten to death on Oct. 30, 2018, soon after being transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia.

Bulger was serving a life sentence for participating in 11 killings at the time of his death. He worked as an FBI informant who ratted on the New England mob while simultaneously running his own crime ring responsible for loansharking, extortion and a string of murders.

He fled Boston in late 1994 after being tipped off by his FBI handler that he was about to be indicted. He spent the next 16 years as one of America's most wanted fugitives until he was found in 2011, living with Greig in a rent-controlled apartment in Santa Monica, California.

Greig is finishing her sentence at a home in Hingham, Massachusetts.

The letters are available to bid on until Dec. 6 at 10 p.m.