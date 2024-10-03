How much Whitey' Bulger's former lawyer is making to prosecute Karen Read retrial

NBC10 Boston has obtained the contract between the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and the high-profile Boston attorney who's been brought in to lead the prosecution in the Karen Read retrial.

Hank Brennan, who once represented mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, will make $250 per hour as a special assistant district attorney in the case, with a maximum payout of $75,000, according to the contract.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The contract gives an effective start date of Sept. 10. Brennan's appointment was announced publicly eight days later. The retrial, over the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Office John O'Keefe, is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Here is the portion of the contract that lays out the compensation pic.twitter.com/XJiU5qGS9L — Ryan Kath (@RyanNBCBoston) October 2, 2024

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

In announcing Brennan's appointment, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey called him "a highly respected and skilled former prosecutor and long-time defense attorney with over 25 years of experience in state and federal courts" who has experience with complex cases.

Watch a new episode of "Canton Confidential" on NBC10 Boston or our YouTube page tonight at 7 p.m. , where we'll be asking our experts about Brennan's appointment.

Brennan is set to work with the other assistant district attorneys who've worked on the case, including Adam Lally, who led the prosecution in the first trial.

In his own statement on being tapped for the special prosecutor role, Brennan said, "I assume full responsibility and all obligations for prosecuting this case and will do so meticulously, ethically, and zealously, without compromise," specifying that Read gets a fair trial with "the dignity and fairness that every defendant deserves in our criminal justice system" and that "the facts surrounding John O’Keefe’s death are fully and fairly aired in the courtroom without outside influence."

His statement concluded, "I guarantee that I will work tirelessly with the trial team to prepare this case for trial in January of 2025."

Read has been represented by two high-profile attorneys of her own, Los Angeles-based lawyer Alan Jackson and local David Yannetti. They have also been part of the team that appealed to the highest court in Massachusetts, the Supreme Judicial Court, to have two of the three charges brought by the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office dismissed.

"The news that Michael Morrissey has decided to use taxpayer funds to hire an outside lawyer to prosecute this case speaks volumes about his confidence in his own team," Jackson told NBC10 Boston in a statement after Brennan's appointment. "They can bring anyone they want to court. We will beat this unjust prosecution, just like we did the last time. Like we've said to Mr. Morrissey previously, do your worst. We'll see you in court."