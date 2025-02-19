Man accused of exposing himself to child in bathroom at Hanover sports complex

A Massachusetts man accused of exposing himself to a child in a bathroom at a sports complex pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge against him on Wednesday.

Robert N. Schroeter, 44, of Pembroke, is facing a charge of open and gross lewdness, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office. He was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that began on Feb. 4 at the University Sports Complex on Washington Street in Hanover.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Arriving officers met with the victim's parents, who told him their 7-year-old son had reported a strange encounter with a man after coming out of the bathroom the night before.

Prosecutors said the 7-year-old told investigators he was washing his hands when he turned around and saw a man, later identified as Schroeter, with his erect penis in his hand, wiping it with a paper towel. Prosecutors allege that Schroter said, “you’ve got to keep it clean.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The prosecution noted that Schroeter admitted to being in the bathroom on that date and having a conversation with a boy, but denied the inappropriate behavior.

After further investigation, Hanover police arrested Schroeter Tuesday night. After his attorney entered a not guilty plea in Hingham District Court, he was released on $5,000 bail, with conditions that he stay away and have no contact with the victim, have no unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 16, and have no contact with the University Sports Complex.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on March 14.