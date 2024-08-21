Hanson

Hanson teen missing for over 2 weeks from Boston Museum of Science, police say

Anyone who sees Kayleigh "Kie" McCormack should call Massachusetts State Police at 617-727-4812 or Lynne McCormack at 508-612-5547

By Staff Reports

Hanson Police Department

A 14-year-old from Hanson, Massachusetts, has been missing for over two weeks, police said, asking for the public's help in finding the teen.

Kayleigh "Kie" McCormack went missing on Aug. 4 from the Boston Museum of Science, according to Hanson police.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The teen was described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees the 14-year-old should call Massachusetts State Police at 617-727-4812 or Lynne McCormack at 508-612-5547.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 23 hours ago

Search for Mass. man who went missing while vacationing in Hilton Head enters 5th day

Health & Wellness 13 hours ago

Mass. communities at critical EEE risk consider safety measures

North Andover Aug 20

Mom, baby dead in North Andover apparent murder-suicide IDed

This article tagged under:

Hanson
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us