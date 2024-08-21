Hanson teen missing for over 2 weeks from Boston Museum of Science, police say

A 14-year-old from Hanson, Massachusetts, has been missing for over two weeks, police said, asking for the public's help in finding the teen.

Kayleigh "Kie" McCormack went missing on Aug. 4 from the Boston Museum of Science, according to Hanson police.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The teen was described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees the 14-year-old should call Massachusetts State Police at 617-727-4812 or Lynne McCormack at 508-612-5547.