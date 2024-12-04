Pembroke woman hit and killed by SUV in Hanson

A 76-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV in Hanson Tuesday night.

Donna Mark, a Pembroke resident, was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit around 6 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Investigators believe a driver stopped for her to pass, and she was hit when she stepped in front of another SUV as she attempted to cross the road.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Mark was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV did stop at the scene, the DA said. An investigation is ongoing.