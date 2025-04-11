Hanson man sentenced to prison for dogfighting

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for federal dogfighting charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

John Murphy, 51, of Hanson, pleaded guilty in November to nine counts of possessing animals for use in an animal fighting venture in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act. He had been indicted in March 2024 -- the first time federal charges were brought in Massachusetts under the law.

Murphy's indictment and arrest came after federal agents and the Animal Rescue League of Boston searched a home on East Washington Street in Hanson in June of 2023. Throughout the day, investigators were seen taking out boxes, paper bags and empty animal crates. At the time, a law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston that the investigation involved multiple locations in Massachusetts and two other states.

Karen LoStracco, the director of law enforcement for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, said this time of crime is not unusual.

“It’s something that’s used for the enjoyment of individuals. It’s also tied to other forms of organized crimes, like illegal gambling, drugs, gang activity things of that nature," LoStracco said.

In this case, authorities seized 13 "pitbull-type" dogs in June 2023 from Murphy’s home and another residence in Townsend. As alleged in the complaint, several of the seized dogs had evidence of scarring.

At both locations where the dogs were seized from, items associated in illegal dogfighting operations were found, including training equipment, veterinary supplies, dog fighting literature, DVDs, kennels used to house dogs individually and break sticks, which dogfighters use to force open a dog's bit onto another dog's body at the termination of a fight or while training.

The complaint also alleged that Murphy communicated with other dogfighters via Facebook, where they discussed the results of dogfights, injuries sustained by fighting dogs and breeding dogs. Federal prosecutors say Murphy also belonged to private dogfighting Facebook groups used to share fight results, buy and sell fighting dogs and exchange information on training and conditioning fighting dogs, among other things.

Federal prosecutors said Murphy's Facebook accounts also contained a photo of a pit bull-type dog with scarring and discolorations on its head and leg consistent with dogfighting, a photo of a pit bull-type dog restrained in a breeding stand and videos that depicted pit bull-type dogs physically tethered to treadmill-like devices commonly used to physically condition dogs for a dogfight. One video showed what appeared to be live bait placed at the end of the treadmill to entice the dog to run faster and harder.

“It’s difficult in terms of the level of investigation required to bring these people to justice. So we certainly appreciate the perseverance of the USDA and the Inspector General’s Office," LoStracco said.

Murphy was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, with the last three months served in community confinement, followed by three years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $10,000 fine and is prohibited from owning pitbull-type dogs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.