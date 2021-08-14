Hanson Police: Pair Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Police in Hanson, Massachusetts, are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

On Friday at around 9:30 p.m. police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 58.

Police said a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle that been heading south on Monponsett Street left the road near Hill Road, then hit a pole.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to Brockton Hospital where he later died from his injuries. His female passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.