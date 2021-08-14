Local

Hanson

Hanson Police: Pair Killed in Motorcycle Accident

The names of the victims have not been released.

By Jim McKeever

Police in Hanson, Massachusetts, are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident.

On Friday at around 9:30 p.m. police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 58.

Police said a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle that been heading south on Monponsett Street left the road near Hill Road, then hit a pole.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to Brockton Hospital where he later died from his injuries. His female passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

