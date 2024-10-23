Hanson says Trump water tower dispute has cost taxpayers, led to threat against official

Town officials in Hanson, Massachusetts, say they've spent roughly $3,600 in a dispute with a resident over a political image he has projected on a water tower.

The town says it has had to haul in bright lights in an effort to cover up the "Trump 2024" projection.

The additional costs are mostly for overtime.

The town has also sent a cease and desist letter to the homeowner, alerting him he's violating town bylaws.

Political signs are allowed on private property, but not on municipal property unless a permit has been issued, which did not happen in this case.

Donald Trump supporters from all over New England held a rally in Hanson Saturday to defend the town resident who officials say has refused to put into writing that he will stop blasting his political views on municipal property.

The town says noncompliance will result in action for trespass and nuisance, and the town will seek damages.

Since the cease and desist letter was sent, the town says the homeowner has not projected the image, but has also declined to agree in writing that he will not project the image onto the water tower again.

Because of the stalemate, the town select board decided Tuesday night to keep the bright lights in place.

Town officials say they have become targets.

"The unnecessary situation endured by the Town of Hanson by a single resident trying to make a political statement has not only caused an undue financial burden on the Town but it has resulted in at least one threat sent in a voicemail toward a Town official and a number of inappropriate and vulgar phone calls and email messages to Town employees who are just doing their jobs," the town said in a statement.

Police have launched an investigation into the threats and phone calls.

The homeowner has not responded to requests for comment.