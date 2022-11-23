Local

Happy ‘Tanks-Giving': Score a Free Tank of Gas in Norwood Wednesday

Well-known automobile mogul Ernie Boch Jr. is giving out 50,000 gallons of free gasoline at a gas station in Norwood, just in time for the holiday

By Matt Fortin

It's perfect timing if you're about to hit the road for Thanksgiving.

The "Tanks-Giving" free gas event kicked off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Rojo Irving Gas Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, giving drivers the chance to fill up their tanks free of charge.

The event is backed by Ernie Boch Jr., who is giving away $50,000 worth of gas, according the businessman's spokesperson.

People are encouraged to come by and fill their tanks up ahead of the holiday weekend.

This isn't the first time Boch has funded a generous gasoline giveaway. He held a similar event at the same gas station back on April Fool's Day — which was dubbed April Fuel's Day.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is currently $3.79, according to AAA.

