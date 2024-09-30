‘I'm never gonna give up': Mother continues search for Harmony Montgomery

The mother of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl who was murdered by her father, spent the day in Chelsea, Massachusetts, searching for the remains of her little girl. Now Crystal Sorey is asking more people to help her look.

Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father, was sentenced to at least 56 years in prison back in May for beating their 5-year-old to death while the family was living out of their car in Manchester, New Hampshire. Investigators believe he killed her nearly two years before she was reported missing in 2021. Her body was never found.

Adam Montgomery was seen driving a U-Haul over the Tobin Bridge the night he disposed of her body, so Sorey is organizing search parties within a 23-mile radius. Sorey, her fiancé and a volunteer focused their efforts at the Mary O’Malley state park in Chelsea on Monday.

“It’s hard for me to sleep at night knowing she’s out here and it’s hard for me to move on,” Sorey told NBC10 Boston Monday. “She would be 10 right now. Ten years old. It’s already been five years too long.”

Sorey filed a lawsuit against the state of New Hampshire earlier this month for failing to protect her daughter. The mother is planning another search in October as well as a memorial service for Harmony at the end of the year. December 7 will mark exactly five years since she died.

“When I think of her, it brings me to tears,” volunteer Tara Rondeau said. “I mean, the anguish that that child had to live with and the pain is unbearable.”

Rondeau took a vacation day to drive from Worcester to Chelsea and help with the search. She said she plans to do it again for Harmony.

“She looks a lot like my daughter when she was that age,” Rondeau said. “My daughter wore glasses and was very tiny and petite so whenever I look at her I just that’s all I can think of is my own daughter.”

Sorey is hoping more people like Rondeau join the search for Harmony.

“If you love her or if she’s left an impact in your life in any way, you’re close enough and you’re not doing anything, come on down. Look for her,” Sorey said. “I’m never gonna give up.”

Sorey said the last time she saw Harmony was during a video call in April 2019. She later went to police, who announced they were looking for the missing child on New Year’s Eve 2021.