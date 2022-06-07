Harmony Montgomery's Family Gathers to Mark Missing NH Girl's 8th Birthday

Tuesday is Harmony Montgomery's 8th birthday. Family and friends gathered to mark the occasion at a home in Groveland, Massachusetts, where the missing New Hampshire girl had close ties.

Harmony's mom Crystal Sorey shared videos and photos with NBC10 Boston.

The baffling disappearance of Harmony remains unsolved. Nobody has seen her in three years.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Family members want to make sure Harmony is not forgotten and they're urging anyone with information to come forward. There's still a hefty reward for information that leads to the child's whereabouts.

Four weeks after being released from jail, Harmony Montgomery's stepmother, Kayla, is in custody again.

Nobody has been charged in connection with her disappearance but her father Adam Montgomery and stepmother Kayla Montgomery are facing charges related to the case.

Harmony had been living with the pair in Manchester, New Hampshire, when she was last seen.

Harmony's mom believes her daughter is still out there, and is praying for her safe return.

A report from the Office of the Child Advocate found that Massachusetts failed Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared at the age of 5 in 2019.

Police continue to investigate Harmony’s disappearance, which they believe occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10 of 2019. But they did not learn she was missing until two years later. She was last seen in Manchester.

Anyone with information about Harmony's disappearance or current whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.