Harmony Montgomery's Father Scheduled to Appear in Court Tuesday

Adam Montgomery, 32, has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he struck his daughter Harmony in July 2019, and to unrelated firearms charges

By Staff and wire reports

The father of a missing New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are meeting to discuss the case with the judge.

A report from the Office of the Child Advocate found that Massachusetts failed Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared at the age of 5 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery's estranged wife and Harmony's stepmother has been indicted on charges that she received stolen firearms, unrelated to the child's disappearance.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, is accused of receiving a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22 of 2019, knowing that they had been stolen or believing they had probably been stolen. She was recently indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been out on bail.

She was arrested earlier this year on charges that she lied that Harmony was living with her to collect welfare benefits. She also pleaded not guilty to those charges, and to separate perjury charges.

Authorities say Harmony vanished sometime in late November or early December of 2019 but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last fall.

Police are still searching for Harmony and they have received hundreds of tips. They are offering $150,000 for information that will lead them to the missing child.

