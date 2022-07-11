Harmony Montgomery's Mom Seeks Answers Weeks After Large Search in Manchester

It's been nearly a month since investigators in Manchester, New Hampshire, searched an apartment in connection with the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

Authorities haven't said anything about any new clues that may have turned up inside that home, and that's not sitting well with Harmony's mother.

"I haven't heard anything," said Crystal Sorey in an exclusive interview with NBC10 Boston. "Nothing from the search, nothing."

Sorey says she's still in the dark nearly four weeks after a high-profile search in a Manchester apartment building.

"I'm just sitting here, twiddling my thumbs, hoping that they tell me a little crumb of information," she said.

Investigators conducted a search Tuesday in Manchester in connection with the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

The day of the search, investigators took out possible evidence, including a refrigerator, from the apartment where Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery and, her step-mother, Kayla, once lived.

"I want to know what was in that fridge," said Sorey. "Why did they take it out? I want to know why they took out tiles, carpet, and the pole. Was there blood? Was there hair? What happened?"

Sorey says before the search took place, she was given an ominous warning by her advocate in the case.

"I was told to be prepared for the worst," said Sorey.

Manchester Police and the state's Attorney General's Office tell NBC10 Boston the case remains active, but that there's no update. They would not address Sorey's concerns about the lack of information being shared.

"I just have this really bad feeling all the time," said Sorey. "I know this is going to end really badly, I know this is going to end the way that I didn't want it to end at all."

Sorey still doesn't know if Harmony is being held against her will or even if she's still alive.

"If we never find her, then what? She never gets to lay to rest, or maybe she's being tortured this whole time, like, I don't know. If she is deceased, at least I know that she hasn't been suffering this whole time, and like, that's the only peace I have," said Sorey.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Harmony. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060.