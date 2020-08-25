Harpoon, Dunkin' Team Up to Launch Coffee- and Donut-Infused Beers

Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin' have teamed up once again to launch a new series of coffee as well as donut-infused beers this fall.

After the success of last year's Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter, company officials announced Tuesday the two Massachusetts brands will come together for their new Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin, Harpoon Dunkin’ Boston Kreme, and Harpoon Dunkin' Jelly Donut.

The three new flavors will rejoin the Coffee Porter and this time, be brewed with actual donuts from Dunkin', according to a news release.

"We're excited to elevate our collaboration with Harpoon this fall with the introduction of Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin beer and the first-ever Harpoon beer made with real Dunkin' donuts," said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin'. "We have no doubt the new donut brews, along with the rest of this new fall lineup, will bring the same moments of sweetness and smiles our coffee and donuts have created for 70 years."

The Harpoon Dunkin' Pumpkin is brewed with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices and coffee and has 5.2% alcohol by volume, according to a news release.

The Harpoon Dunkin' Boston Kreme is brewed with real Dunkin' donuts, cacao nibs and creamy Dry Irish Stout. It has an ABV of 4.3%, company officials said.

The Harpoon Dunkin' Jelly Donut is brewed with real Dunkin' donuts and raspberry purée and has an ABV of 5.7%.

The Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter blends the tradition Dunkin' blend coffee with chocolate, caramel, and toffee and has an ABV of 6.0%.

"Our brewers have always been master innovators, but brewing beer made with real donuts was a first even for them. It's hard to pick a favorite of the four recipes – just like it's hard to pick a favorite donut from Dunkin' – but we hope both our and Dunkin’s fans have a blast trying," said Dan Kenary, Harpoon's CEO and co-founder.

The limited releases will be sold on draft as well as in bottled 6-packs and a dozen mix pack beginning in September at select bars and restaurants and stores.