Hartford city clerk dies following hit-and-run incident in October: city officials

Hartford's mayor and the city's council president have released a joint statement, confirming the death of a fellow city official.
Noel McGregor, 74, was serving as Town and City Clerk. On October 22, he sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car on Route 2 West in Colchester.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
State police said the driver fled the scene.
At the time, State police said the McGregor was standing outside his vehicle when a driver in a dark blue Jeep Cherokee veered into the shoulder of the road and hit him.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Troopers are still looking for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a true blue pearl color. They say the vehicle is likely a 2015 to 2023 model.
Today, Hartford's Mayor and Council President released this joint statement:
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.