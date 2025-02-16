Hartford, Conn. firefighters reunite with baby girl they saved last year

Some firefighters in Hartford had an extra special Valentine's Day this year as they were reunited with a baby girl they saved last year to celebrate her first birthday.

About a year ago, Hartford Fire Lt. Nelson Viera, Pump Operator Justin Ford, Firefighter Samuel Caraballo and Firefighter Evan Seals were called to Sherbrooke Avenue for a report of a 2-week-old baby not breathing.

The crew performed CPR and revived the baby girl.

On Friday, that baby celebrated her first birthday. Francheska and Anthony brought their daughter Alinah to the firehouse to meet the men responsible for saving her life.

“Thank you so much for all you guys do for us here in Hartford. Thank you for saving my baby’s life, words don’t reach how grateful we are of you and everyone that was involved that day. God bless you all," Francheska reportedly told the firefighters.

Happy 1st birthday Alinah!