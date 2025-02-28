Hartford Whalers

Hartford's baseball team calls out NHL franchise during Whalers Night in North Carolina

By Bryan Mercer

Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins

They've been in Raleigh for longer than they played in New England, but hockey fans in Hartford haven't forgotten the days when NHL action was played here in Connecticut's capital city.

On Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes hosted their annual Whalers Night event, which includes throwback sweaters, special merch, and an appearance by Pucky the Whale.

While the action took place at the rink in Raleigh, it was met with an icy reception here in Hartford.

When the Hurricanes tweeted about their retro jerseys, The Hartford Yard Goats had something to say about the franchise using the green & blue colors.

Hartford's Double-A pro baseball team also took exception to the Hurricanes' social media account using the phrase, "it's good to be home." The Yard Goats responded by sending them a Google Maps link and inviting them to lookup Trumbull Street, where the team played home games as the Hartford Whalers.

The Whalers Hurricanes won the game against the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2.

To relive a legacy of hockey in Hartford that goes back 50 years, click here.

Hartford WhalersHockeyHurricanesIce hockey
