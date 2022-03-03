Harvard Dorm Rooms Burglarized While Students Slept: Police

Police are investigating after two burglaries were reported at student housing along the perimeter of Harvard University's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Harvard University Police Department says it responded to two similar burglary reports in Wigglesworth Hall on Massachusetts Avenue and Mower Hall, which is around the corner on Cambridge Street. In both instances, students reported they were asleep when someone climbed through their first-floor window and stole laptops, Air Pods, a backpack and wallet from their dorm rooms.

Investigators say at this point it's still unclear if the two crimes are connected.

Harvard University sent a campus-wide email out late last week to warn students to be extra vigilant. Campus police noted that although unlawful entries into occupied rooms are very rare, students should take several precautions to keep themselves and their valuables safe. This includes:

Not propping interior or exterior doors at any time, holding an outside door open for strangers, or allowing strangers to “piggyback” on their access card.

Keeping room doors locked at all times, even when in the room or when going down the hall for only a few minutes.

Closing windows when leaving dorm rooms, even for short periods of time; not not disengaging the “ventilation stop” on first-floor windows; and keeping all property away from windows in order to prevent someone from reaching in and removing it.

If any student arrives back at their dormitory and it appears someone has broken into their room, police say they should not enter and should go to a neighbor's room to call authorities.

Anyone who sees someone acting in a suspicious manner or attempting to enter residences is also asked to not confront the suspect, or suspects, but to report it immediately by calling campus police at 617-495-1212. Police said suspicious behavior may include a stranger knocking on a student's door and asking an out-of-place question, such as “did you lose these keys?”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The burglaries have happened in the evening and early morning hours in several Brighton neighborhoods, police said.

Detectives are actively investigating both burglary reports on Harvard's campus, which come after a similar string of burglaries were reported last week at Boston College. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvard University Police Department criminal investigation division at 617-495-1796.

Questions can be directed toward the campus police department's public information officer, Steven Catalano, at 617-495-9225 or by email at steven_catalano@hupd.harvard.edu, and Harvard's annual security report can be read here.