Harvard turns to Wall Street as federal government freezes more than $2 billion

The federal government is freezing more than $2 billion in research funds for Harvard University, after issuing a list of demands to the Ivy League school, of which it is not complying with.

These are funds that have been used for three-quarters of a century to do research in the medical, engineering and scientific fields.

On Friday, the Department of Education sent a letter to Harvard demanding it agree to 10 reforms under the auspices of combating antisemitism.

Some of those demands include: merit-based hiring and admissions, discontinuation of all DEI programs and external monitoring of antisemitism. The task force behind the letter accused Harvard of having a "troubling entitlement mindset” and failing to “live up to intellectual and civil rights conditions."

"No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," Harvard University President Alan Garber wrote in a letter to the Harvard community on Monday.

Gov. Maura Healey congratulated Harvard for “…standing against the Trump Administration’s brazen attempt to bully schools and weaponize the U.S. Department of Justice under the false pretext of civil rights.”

Meanwhile, Harvard is working to borrow millions from Wall Street to make up for any cutoff in federal funding.