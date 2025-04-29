Harvard grad students ordered to attend anger management after assault at pro-Palestinian protest

A judge has ordered two Harvard University graduate students to perform 80 hours of community service and complete an anger management program for a 2023 assault on a Jewish student during a protest on the campus of Harvard Business School.

As part of his pre-trial diversion decision, Judge Stephen McClenon also ordered 28-year-old Elom Tettey-Tamaklo and 28-year-old Ibrahim Bharmal to attend an eight hour class on conflict resolution, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release Tuesday. They will have until July 25 to complete the requirements of the diversion program, The Boston Globe reported.

The two men were facing misdemeanor counts of assault and battery after McClenon had earlier dismissed hate crime charges that had been filed against them.

The charges stemmed from an incident at a pro-Palestinian protest on Oct. 18, 2023 on the business school campus, according to the district attorney's office. Tettey-Tamaklo and Bharmal were accused of surrounding the victim as he walked through the protest, covering his head with keffiyehs and shouting "exit" at him. They and others surrounded the victim, jostled and assaulted him, chanted, "shame, shame, shame," and blocked his path.

“After they assaulted and traumatized me, they refused to take any responsibility for their actions. They could have reached out to me to apologize. They did just the opposite. They took their case to the media, slandering me in the process," the victim said in his victim impact statement. "They publicly declared that they were ‘proud of their actions,’ failed to cooperate with law enforcement by identifying their fellow assailants, and have failed to show an ounce of remorse or take any accountability whatsoever."

“Their assault was not a rash incident at a bar,” the victim added. “Their actions and public commentary afterwards demonstrate that the defendants believe they were acting in a private security capacity and are above the law, using force to determine who can and cannot be in public spaces—deciding to exclude the visibly Jewish student.”

Tettey-Tamaklo and Bharmal maintained throughout the case that they did not know the victim was Jewish and said any contact they had with him was unintentional, according to the Globe.

The incident received national attention and prompted a group of Harvard alumni to write an open letter to the school's leaders questioning its commitment to creating a safe environment for Jewish students. Supporters of Tettey-Tamaklo and Bharmal, meanwhile, called their arrest a "grave injustice" and said they were being unfairly targeted.