Harvard files legal challenge over Trump's new foreign student ban

Harvard University is challenging President Donald Trump’s move to block foreign students from coming to the United States to attend the Ivy League school, calling it illegal retaliation for Harvard’s rejection of White House demands.

In an amended complaint filed Thursday, Harvard called the president’s action an end-run around a previous court order. Last month, a federal judge blocked the Department of Homeland Security from revoking Harvard’s ability to host foreign students.

The filing attacks Trump's legal justification for the action — a federal law allowing him to block a “class of aliens” deemed detrimental to the nation’s interests. Targeting only those who are coming to the U.S. to study at Harvard doesn’t qualify as a “class of aliens,” Harvard said in its filing.

“The President’s actions thus are not undertaken to protect the ‘interests of the United States,’ but instead to pursue a government vendetta against Harvard,” the university wrote.

This will mostly impact new students who are interested in entering the U.S. to pursue their studies.

The amended complaint came in a lawsuit filed last month challenging the previous action from Homeland Security. A federal judge in Boston blocked the move after Harvard said it violated the school’s First Amendment rights. The new filing asks the same judge to block Trump’s latest action too.

If Trump’s measure stands, it would block thousands of students who are scheduled to come to the campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for summer and fall terms.

“Harvard’s more than 7,000 F-1 and J-1 visa holders — and their dependents — have become pawns in the government’s escalating campaign of retaliation,” Harvard wrote.