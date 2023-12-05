Harvard, MIT presidents to testify on Capitol Hill over Israel-Hamas war response

Two Massachusetts colleges are set to be in the national limelight in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war.

The presidents of Harvard University and MIT will testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to address the rise of antisemitism on campuses across the country.

The university leaders are essentially being asked to stand before the House Committe on Education and the Workforce and answer for how they have handled pro-Palestinian protests on campus -- protests that many congressinoal leaders believe have led to an unsafe environment for Jewish and Israeli students.

This controversy has been going on for about two months, since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis.

The protesters are speaking out against Israeli military retaliation, which has now -- according to Gaza's Health Ministry -- killed more than 15,000 Palestinians.

The two local university leaders will be joined by the University of Pennsylvania, which is also under scrutiny. They are expected to be grilled by both Democrats and Republicans.

In a statement, Republican Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx wrote, "college and university presidents have a responsibility to foster and uphold a safe learning environment for their students and staff... by holding this hearing we are shining Spotlight on these campus leaders and demanding that they take the appropriate action to stand strong against anti-Semitism.”

The hearing was scheduled to get underway at 10:15 a.m.