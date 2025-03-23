Michigan State ousts Harvard 64-50 in women's NCAA tourney

Grace VanSlooten had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Michigan State beat Harvard 64-50 in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Jocelyn Tate had 13 points as the seventh-seeded Spartans (22-9) advanced to the second round for the first time since 2019. Theryn Hallock added 10 points.

“The thing we've been talking about a lot is real confidence comes from toughness, not whether or not the ball goes in or not,” Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick said. “I thought we had that.”

Michigan State meets second-seeded N.C. State (27-6), a 75-55 winner against Vermont, in the second round on Monday.

Harmoni Turner had 24 points for 10th-seeded Harvard (24-5), which topped two Big Ten teams in November but couldn’t pull off another victory against a power conference opponent.

“This game does not define our season,” said Harvard coach Carrie Moore, who directed the team to the Ivy League Tournament title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. “This game does not define who we are.”

The Spartans scored the game’s first 11 points. Harvard closed to 26-25 in the third quarter, but back-to-back 3s from Ines Soltelo and Tate helped the Spartans bounce out to a 37-25 lead.

“I think we dodged a bullet early and then settled in,” Fralick said.

Turner, who was averaging 31.3 points in four March games coming into the day, didn’t have enough help on offense. Saniyah Glenn-Bello was shut out and fouled out with more than six minutes left. Lydia Chatira and Gabby Anderson combined for two points.