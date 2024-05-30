Harvard

Swimmer found dead after going missing in Harvard, Mass., pond

Rescuers from around the area rushed to the pond and searched for the swimmer by boat and aerial drone, finding their body after about an hour and a half

By Asher Klein

A swimmer died early Thursday morning at a pond in Harvard, Massachusetts, police said.

The person went under the water about 250 feet from shore near Barba's Point in Bare Hill Pond, and a friend who was there called police about 12:28 a.m., according to Harvard police.

Rescuers from around the area rushed to the pond and searched for the swimmer by boat and aerial drone, according to police. They located the swimmer's body about 2:09 a.m.

The swimmer's name hasn't been released, and police didn't share more on the circumstances around their late-night visit to the pond.

"The Harvard Police Department acknowledges the rapid response and assistance of the Boxborough Police, the State Police, and all the fire departments and rescue teams involved. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time," police said in a statement.

The incident remained under investigation Thursday afternoon, police said, urging people to be cautious in bodies of water.

