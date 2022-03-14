Harvard Professor Calls on Mass. Universities to Sever Ties With Russia

A Harvard professor is amplifying calls by anti-corruption researchers for Western institutions to stop accepting money from Russian oligarchs, including some right here in Massachusetts.

Harvard University was named in an appeal published by the Anti-Corruption Action Center in Kyiv, urging all Western academic institutions and think tanks to cease any forms of cooperation with Kremlin-connected entities and sponsors.

Oleh Kotsyuba, manager of publications at Harvard University's Ukrainian Research Institute, was among the signatories of that petition. He also called on other local institutions like Tufts University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to cut ties with Russia during NBC10 Boston's weekly "Russia-Ukraine Q&A" series.

"If you on the one hand make the symbolic gestures of condemning, but on the other hand, you take millions and millions of dollars and renamed schools and buildings after Russian Kremlin oligarchs, you cannot have any moral superiority," Kotsyuba said. "We need to appeal to those local universities and ask them to do what is morally right, which is sever all of these ties and isolate Russia and those oligarchs from the rest of the world."

Kotsyuba is one of seven Harvard University associates, as well as the Harvard Library, who signed the petition, calling out their own place of employment for accepting money from Kremlin oligarchs like Blavatnik. The appeal urges all institutions, including Harvard, to rename all programs and buildings named after Ukrainian-born billionaire Leonard Blavatnik.

"Harvard University has taken money from Len Blavatnik and has named a school after him," Kostyuba said. "This cannot be the case anymore. That has to stop."

Harvard Medical School accepted a $200 million donation from Blavatnik in 2018. Now a dual citizen of the U.S. and the U.K., Blavatnik sold his stake in a Russian oil company for $7 billion in 2013.

Harvard University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kotsyuba pointed to another local connection -- Tufts University's Russia and Eurasia Program at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, which has a partnership with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Russian Federation Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tufts did not immediately respond with a statement about whether they would cut ties.

"This cannot happen," Kostyuba said, "A lot of these programs have helped Kremlin oligarchs, so not just any oligarchs, you know, seemingly independent of the head of the state. No, these are the oligarchs that the Kremlin has created, that Putin has created. These are his pocket oligarchs, his wallets, where he stashes his money and where he uses them to implement certain things abroad. They have all been laundering their reputations in order to get a foot in the door."

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced last month that it had stopped cooperating with the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow, citing the country’s “unacceptable military actions” in invading Ukraine.

Kostyuba described the program as a "vanity project for Putin." The Cambridge university terminated the MIT Skoltech Program, which was established in 2011 as part of a Russian government effort to create a science and technology hub akin to California’s Silicon Valley or Massachusetts’ Kendall Square.

Federal law enforcement officials and foreign policy experts have long voiced concerns about the potential for espionage and technology theft arising from MIT’s partnership with the school, which has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, GBH News reported.

"We need to acknowledge that the West, to some extent, is complicit in laundering the reputation of these people who have enabled Putin to do what he's doing today," Kotsyuba said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.