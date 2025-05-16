Cambridge police investigate report of person sexually assaulted by 2 in ski masks

Police are investigating a report that a person was sexually assaulted by two people wearing ski masks and gloves in an alley around Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, officials said Friday.

The alleged incident took place late Thursday, according to Cambridge police. The person was walking in the area when the two as-yet unidentified people forced them into the alley. They were later taken to a hospital to be treated and evaluated.

Police were investigating what happened, asking for anyone with information about what happened, including video, to contact investigators by calling 617-349-9151 or visiting cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

Police didn't share the address of where the alleged assault took place but did say that more police will patrol the area as a precaution.

A representative for the department told The Harvard Crimson that the person who was assaulted was not affiliated with Harvard University.