Harvard sues Trump administration. Read full lawsuit and university's letter here

Harvard President Alan Garber addressed the Ivy League community in a letter after it was announced Friday morning that the university is suing the Trump administration over its decision to bar Harvard from enrolling foreign students.

"Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard," the university said in a social media post.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Garber's letter goes on to outline the Harvard's support for its international students and scholars, while condemning the federal government for its "unlawful and unwarranted action" that "imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard."

Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard. https://t.co/V8uvTNaL64 — Harvard University (@Harvard) May 23, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Boston, Harvard said the government’s action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said in its suit.

The school said it filed for a temporary restraining order to block the Department of Homeland Security from carrying out the move.

The Department of Homeland Security ordered the termination of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, leaving many international students with few choices.

Read Harvard's full lawsuit filed against Trump administration below:

Garber said as Harvard pursues legal remedies for this "unlawful and unwarranted action" that "imperils the futures of thousands of students and schools across Harvard," the university will do everything in its power to support its students and scholars.

Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Most are graduate students and they come from more than 100 countries.

"For those international students and scholars affected by yesterday’s action, know that you are vital members of our community. You are our classmates and friends, our colleagues and mentors, our partners in the work of this great institution," Garber wrote. "Thanks to you, we know more and understand more, and our country and our world are more enlightened and more resilient. We will support you as we do our utmost to ensure that Harvard remains open to the world."

The move has thrown campus into disarray days before graduation, Harvard said in the suit. International students who run labs, teach courses, assist professors and participate in Harvard sports are now left deciding whether to transfer or risk losing legal status to stay in the country, according to the filing.

The impact is heaviest at graduate schools such as the Harvard Kennedy School, where almost half the student body comes from abroad, and Harvard Business School, which is about one-third international.

Along with its impact on current students, the move blocks thousands of students who were planning to come for summer and fall classes.

Harvard – at least so far – has refused to cave to the White House’s demands to change its curriculum, admissions, and hiring process. So this is an escalation by the Trump administration to try to get Harvard to comply. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Read Alan Garber's full letter to Harvard community below:

Supporting Our International Students and Scholars

Dear Members of the Harvard Community,

Yesterday, the federal government announced that it has revoked Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) and stripped the University of its authority to sponsor F- and J- visas for international students and scholars for the 2025-26 academic year. The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence and to submit to the federal government’s illegal assertion of control over our curriculum, our faculty, and our student body.

We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action. It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams. We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars. The Harvard International Office will provide periodic updates as new information becomes available.

The government has claimed that its destructive action is based on Harvard’s failure to comply with requests for information from the US Department of Homeland Security. In fact, Harvard did respond to the Department’s requests as required by law.

For those international students and scholars affected by yesterday’s action, know that you are vital members of our community. You are our classmates and friends, our colleagues and mentors, our partners in the work of this great institution. Thanks to you, we know more and understand more, and our country and our world are more enlightened and more resilient. We will support you as we do our utmost to ensure that Harvard remains open to the world.

Sincerely, Alan M. Garber

The Associated Press contributed to this report