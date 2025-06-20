Harvard University

Judge halts Trump's efforts to block Harvard from hosting international students

The order from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs preserves the ability of Harvard to host foreign students while the case is decided.

By Michael Warren | The Associated Press and Curtis Yee | The Associated Press

Banners on the Harvard University campus
Sophie Park/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday granted a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration’s efforts to keep Harvard University from hosting international students.

The order from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs preserves the ability of Harvard to host foreign students while the case is decided. It marks another victory for the Ivy League school as it challenges multiple government sanctions amid a battle with the White House.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

More on Harvard and the Trump administration

Health & Science Jun 12

Federal funding cuts threaten Harvard health research ongoing for decades

Harvard Jun 11

Trump Administration targets Harvard with possible sanctions investigation: Report

news Jun 9

Trump, Harvard battle over student visas could have an $180 million economic impact, analysis finds

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Harvard University
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us