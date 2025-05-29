Harvard, Trump lawyers clash in Boston court today over international student ban

A clash over international students will take center stage in Boston today, where a federal judge will hear from Harvard University and the Trump administration to make a decision about next semester's enrollment.

At the hearing in Boston federal court, Harvard's lawyers will try to convince a judge to issue a preliminary injunction that would allow the university to accept international students.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been trying to remove Harvard's certification to do so -- it's called the student and exchange visitor program.

Just days ago, Harvard went before a federal judge, who granted the university a temporary restraining order, preventing DHS from removing the certification. But that temporary restraining order ends today, which is why both the university and the administration's lawyers are returning to court, and the judge this time will decide whether to grant Harvard that preliminary injunction they're seeking.

As President Donald Trump further criticized Harvard University and suggested a 15% cap on international students, a school official said in a court filing that foreign students are afraid to attend their own graduation.

If the injunction is not granted, Harvard would not be able to sponsor visas for students for this coming school year, the thousands of international students who are enrolled right now would not be able to remain at Harvard, and some would not legally be able to stay in the U.S. unless they're able to transfer to other universities.

According to the lawsuit, Harvard is in danger of losing 25% of its total student body.

Thursday's preliminary injunction hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. before Judge Allison D. Burroughs. NBC10 Boston will keep you updated on what happens.