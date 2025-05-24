‘Overwhelming': Tension at Harvard with foreign students' futures uncertain

The mood on the Harvard University campus was tense on Friday, with the fate of its thousands of foreign students up in the air.

On Thursday, the Trump administration moved to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students; on Friday, Harvard filed suit, and a judge quickly blocked the government's order, keeping foreign students from losing their nonimmigrant status for now.

Many students on campus said they were grateful that the university is defending them and their education, and feel the school will do do its best to protect them.

That included PhD student Alid Akef, from Egypt. But he was left considering his family's future.

"I have a wife who is on a J2 visa," he said. "I am expecting a baby. So it is overwhelming, but at the end of the day, I trust that Harvard will take care of us."

Government overreach has long been a concern of the Republican Party — political analyst Sue O'Connell explains what members of the party are likely to say about President Trump's now-blocked ban on international student enrollment at Harvard University. Plus, what other steps the Trump administration can take against Harvard, and what the world may be thinking about the move.

Akef said he thought domestic students were the more angry, frustrated and vocal. To him, "the international students are taking a step back and feeling defeated in some sense."

Freshman Angelina Li lives with international students and is worried about whether they'll be able to stay.

"I see them call their parents, I see them call their siblings. Sometimes they're crying, sometimes their parents are really worried too," Li said. "Just trying to make sure that their students are safe, but they've already acknowledged and given up so much just to come to the country."

Senior Pierce Cousins said friends of his cried when they heard the news.

"I was trying to calm them down, but I was scared myself," he said.

With 7,000 visa holders at the university, immigration attorney Vanessa Rodriguez said she received several calls from concerned students on Thursday.

The judge's temporary restraining order means students "have the time now to make sure you reach out to legal counsel or family," Rodriguez said.

She recommended that concerned students verify all their options, including seeing "if you can take your legal status to another college. Double check what your other alternative immigration options are."

The fate of Harvard's foreign student enrollment is the latest legal action from the Trump administration as it attempts to change campus culture, with the Department of Homeland Security claiming the university created an "unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals."

Billions in federal grants have been held up, with President Donald Trump on Friday calling it "ridiculous" that a school with a $52 billion endowment should get that much federal support for research.

The school has fired back, in court and out, that the allegations are untrue and the actions taken by the government unlawful.

"We have seen Harvard subject to demand letter after demand letter after demand letter with little law cited, fewer facts relied upon," Harvard Kennedy School professor Cornell William Brooks said.

Harvard University can no longer enroll foreign students, the Trump administration announced Thursday, after it had called on the Cambridge school to provide information about any criminal activity or misconduct from foreign students on campus. The move, which requires international students to transfer, is "an outrageous assault on a private institution of the United States over a political vendetta," Harvard government professor and political scientist Ryan Enos said.