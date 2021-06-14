Harvard University Professor to Launch Bid for Governor

Harvard University professor Danielle Allen plans to announce her official bid for governor on Tuesday, making her the first Black woman to seek the state's top office as a major party candidate, her campaign confirmed to the News Service.

Allen, a Democrat who serves as director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, would be the second declared candidate in the race. Former Sen. Ben Downing, a Democrat, announced his campaign in February. Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz announced in March that she's also exploring a bid for governor.

Allen has been exploring a possible candidacy and already has a fairly hefty campaign account, with over $283,000 cash on hand as of the start of June, ahead of Downing's just over $111,000 cash on hand as of June 4.

The Boston Globe first reported the news Sunday evening.

Gov. Charlie Baker hasn't said whether he will seek a third term in 2022. When asked about running again at the end of May, he said plans to discuss the issue with his family. "That's something the lieutenant governor and I and our families are going to talk about, but we've been really focused on this," the Republican governor said after returning from a trip where he attended Republican Governors Association meetings.