Harvard won't accept ‘unprecedented' demands to federal funding threat

"No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," President Alan Garber said

By Asher Klein

Harvard University won't accept "unprecedented" demands for continued federal funding from the Trump administration that violate the storied school's First Amendment rights, President Alan Garber said in a statement Monday.

"We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights," his letter to the community said.

The Trump administration had issued demands of Harvard earlier this month, saying they had to be met to continue receiving nearly $9 billion in grants and contracts. The money is being threatened during an investigation into allegations of campus antisemitism.

Garber said the administration shared an updated list of demands on Friday, including audits of viewpoints on the campus community and the reduction of power of some parts of the campus over their views.

"No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," Garber said in the letter to the community.

