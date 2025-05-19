Boston MedFlight called for person injured in Route 6 incident in Harwich

A person was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in an incident on Route 6 in Harwich, Massachusetts, Sunday night.

According to the Harwich Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police notified the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office Communications Center around 8:15 p.m. about a report of a person who fell out of a vehicle near mile marker 82.

First responders raced to Route 6, and Boston MedFlight was requested to transport the injured party, officials said.

No other details have been released regarding what happened.