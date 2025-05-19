Massachusetts

Boston MedFlight called for person injured in Route 6 incident in Harwich

Officials have released very few details about what happened but the Harwich Fire Department says Massachusetts State Police received a report for a person who fell out of a vehicle near mile marker 82

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston_Medflight_Gains_a_New_Base
File photo

A person was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in an incident on Route 6 in Harwich, Massachusetts, Sunday night.

According to the Harwich Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police notified the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office Communications Center around 8:15 p.m. about a report of a person who fell out of a vehicle near mile marker 82.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

First responders raced to Route 6, and Boston MedFlight was requested to transport the injured party, officials said.

No other details have been released regarding what happened.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us